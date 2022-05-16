Advertisement

Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal

The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday.

Hutchinson's fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.

The Lions also announced they signed 12th overall selection Jameson Williams, the standout wide receiver from Alabama who injured his knee late in the season, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State edge rusher James Houston, and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

Detroit signed 12 undrafted free agents as well before kicking off a three-day rookie minicamp.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
Gravel truck catches fire on M-26 in Toivola
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser
The GLCCA members celebrated their upcoming retirement while also reviewing techniques and tips...
Great Lakes Log Crafters Association celebrates retiring member in Ontonagon

Latest News

File photo
Pineda exits after liner breaks finger, Tigers blank O’s 3-0
Stock photo.
Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation
File photo
Cabrera leads Tigers to 4-2 win over Orioles
Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN