Help find the 2022 Michigan Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) officially began searching for a tree to adorn the Capitol grounds for the 2022 holiday season on Monday.

Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree and once again asks for the publics’ assistance in spotting the perfect tree.

“This is a great opportunity for Michiganders to ‘look about’ them as they explore our pleasant peninsulas this summer,” said Acting DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “Our DTMB team works hard each year to select the tree that will best represent Michigan at the state Capitol during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the following criteria:

TYPE: Spruce or fir.

SIZE: At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches.

ACCESS: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires.

COST: Available at no cost.

DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing. In the last 35 years, trees have come from locations across the state - from backyards to public land near highways and forests. Last year’s 63-foot spruce was donated by Carla Fletcher and her family from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula.

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to email their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909

