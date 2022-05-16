Advertisement

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation under new ownership

Charles Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound and owner of Surack Enterprises, has become the new...
Charles Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound and owner of Surack Enterprises, has become the new owner of Enstrom Helicopter Corporation.(Surack)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Enstrom Helicopter Corporation was purchased by Surack Enterprises founder, Chuck Surack. The new owner made the announcement on Friday, May 13.

Surack says he plans to rebuild the Enstrom brand into one of the leading American-made helicopter manufacturers as it once was.

Surack is widely known for founding Sweetwater Sound, the largest online retailer of music instruments and professional audio equipment, growing it to a $1.5 billion business out of the back of his Volkswagen bus. His entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, and enthusiasm for aviation are just a few reasons why under his ownership the future is bright for Enstrom.

In a letter to the Enstrom leadership team, Surack shared his appreciation to the employees for their devotion and dedication over the years and particularly the last few difficult months.

Matt Francour, President & CEO of Enstrom said, “Earlier this year it looked as if MidTex Aviation would step in and buy Enstrom, but when they had unexpected problems securing the funding, Chuck was able to step in and save the company, which ended a lot of sleepless nights here for us in Michigan.”

With the help of Carson LLP and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, the trustee’s attorney, the purchase was able to proceed quickly.

Surack’s history with Enstrom dates to 2008 when he learned to fly helicopters and before even obtaining his pilot’s license, he purchased a brand new Enstrom 480B.

“I am excited to have purchased this outstanding company that manufactures helicopters here in the United States and employs workers right here in the Midwest,” Surack said.

The Enstrom Helicopter Corporation joins the Surack Enterprises portfolio of aviation-related businesses including Sweet Aviation, which provides charter flights, training, and rental for fixed-wing aircraft, Sweet Helicopters which does the same for rotorcraft and is the official helicopter services provider of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Aviation Specialty Insurance, which insures the aviation industry including corporations, light aircraft, flight schools, drones & UAVs, and more.

Enstrom has maintained a reputation for safety, value and performance, Surack Enterprises said. The immediate goal will be to continue supporting pilots who already own an Enstrom helicopter by providing parts and support. The company is excited to start building helicopters again and is planning to improve and update the Enstrom helicopter fleet.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
Gravel truck catches fire on M-26 in Toivola
Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser
The GLCCA members celebrated their upcoming retirement while also reviewing techniques and tips...
Great Lakes Log Crafters Association celebrates retiring member in Ontonagon

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Michigan gas prices have reached an average of $4.38 per gallon.
AAA: Michigan gas prices continue rising
Marquette Choral Society holds 50th anniversary
Marquette Choral Society celebrates 50th anniversary with concerts
U.P. couple gets engaged
UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder