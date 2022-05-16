Advertisement

Ear piercing for migraine relief? Aurora Piercing Boutique says it’s too good to be true

Episode 31 dives into the latest trends, styles, and myths regarding piercings
Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth show off their piercings with Chris the piercer.
Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth show off their piercings with Chris the piercer.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a lunar eclipse, the start of two US-41 construction projects, gas prices rise again, and unforeseen circumstances cause a motivational speaker to cancel his event.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the weather, the lunar eclipse, construction projects, gas prices, and Netflix live streaming.

Also today... it’s national piercing day. Consider your options before jumping the gun.

Chris Gonyou of Aurora Piercing Boutique explains why you should avoid a piercing gun altogether. Gonyou also explains the internet trend of ear piercings for migraine relief.

Chris the piercer of Aurora Piercing Boutique explains why you should avoid piercing guns.

Find out if you’re up to date on the latest piercing trends.

Aurora Piercing Boutique talks about the latest piercing trends and styles.

Not interested in getting a new gem? Apparently, it’s national barbecue day, too. You can join the debate over what defines a barbecue.

It's national barbecue day... The hosts of UMT debate what defines a barbecue.

Link to featured stories: AAA: Michigan gas prices continue rising (uppermichiganssource.com)

Make easy, healthy no-bake fruit dip or energy bites (uppermichiganssource.com)

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m. or catch it on your streaming device through the TV6 and FOX UP app.

