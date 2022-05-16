Ear piercing for migraine relief? Aurora Piercing Boutique says it’s too good to be true
Episode 31 dives into the latest trends, styles, and myths regarding piercings
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a lunar eclipse, the start of two US-41 construction projects, gas prices rise again, and unforeseen circumstances cause a motivational speaker to cancel his event.
Also today... it’s national piercing day. Consider your options before jumping the gun.
Chris Gonyou of Aurora Piercing Boutique explains why you should avoid a piercing gun altogether. Gonyou also explains the internet trend of ear piercings for migraine relief.
Find out if you’re up to date on the latest piercing trends.
Not interested in getting a new gem? Apparently, it’s national barbecue day, too. You can join the debate over what defines a barbecue.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m. or catch it on your streaming device through the TV6 and FOX UP app.
