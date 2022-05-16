Cool temps, mix of spring showers before rain picks up end of week

Building high pressure over the Canadian Prairies drives a cool, drier airmass to Upper Michigan Monday night through Tuesday. Patchy frost is possible especially in interior locations as overnight temps fall towards the freezing mark.

Temperatures trend upward and rain chances as well as a series of Great Plains-based systems move through the U.P. A strong system late Thursday brings widespread moderate to occasionally heavy rain plus few thunderstorms. Rain diminishes and cool air settles back into the U.P. this weekend as the strong system exits the region.

Tuesday: Patchy a.m. frost, otherwise becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with northerly winds 5 to 15 mph; cool

>Highs: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers south, then scattered rain showers spreading over the U.P. in the evening

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers west in the afternoon, then spreading eastward in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread moderate rain and few thunderstorms (occasionally heavy rain from thunderstorms); rainfall amounts 1/4″ or more possible; mild and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; continued cool

>Highs: 50

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60

