A cool start to the week

A weak upper-level trough brings a seasonably cooler air mass across the Great Lakes. Below average highs are expected through tomorrow. Then, we’re back to 60s by Wednesday. We’ll enjoy a few dry days light showers return for the western counties Wednesday evening. Then, a second will bring widespread by Friday morning.

Today: Morning sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 40s to 50s north, 50s to low 60s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s along Lake Superior, 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Warmer with partly to mostly cloudy with evening showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 60s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 60s

Friday: Widespread morning rain with scattered showers during the day

>Highs: Low 60s

Saturday: Isolated Brian showers and cooler

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low 50s

