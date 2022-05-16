A cool start to the week
A weak upper-level trough brings a seasonably cooler air mass across the Great Lakes. Below average highs are expected through tomorrow. Then, we’re back to 60s by Wednesday. We’ll enjoy a few dry days light showers return for the western counties Wednesday evening. Then, a second will bring widespread by Friday morning.
Today: Morning sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy by the afternoon
>Highs: Upper 40s to 50s north, 50s to low 60s south
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 40s along Lake Superior, 50s north, low 60s south
Wednesday: Warmer with partly to mostly cloudy with evening showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 60s east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 60s
Friday: Widespread morning rain with scattered showers during the day
>Highs: Low 60s
Saturday: Isolated Brian showers and cooler
>Highs: Low 50s
Sunday: Cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low 50s
