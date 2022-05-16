Cool, dry air moves in next couple days

(WLUC) - Rain chances will be spotty throughout the evening into tonight but most places will be partly cloudy. Though cool, dry air will seep into the region in the next couple days with the coolest on Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s in most places. Rain chances will be minimal but will slowly rise as we get closer to the end of the week on Friday.

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; cooler air

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies; cool and dry

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; chance showers

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with chance of isolated rain in the afternoon

