Altran to bring trolley to Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Altran is bringing a trolley to Munising for the tourism season.

Beginning June 1 the trolley will offer several shuttles. The in-town shuttle will ride around downtown Munising. Other shuttles will stop in Grand Marais, Au Train Beach, Chatham, and Vanmeer. In-town fares will vary by location and pick-up.

“Au-Train Beach is $12 per person round trip, Grand Marais is $20 per person and the Pub Crawl is $32 dollars per person, that one has 5 stops along the way,” said Altran director Paige Eaton.

Altran is currently working on a webpage where rides will be available for purchase online.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.