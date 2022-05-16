Altran to bring trolley to Munising
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Altran is bringing a trolley to Munising for the tourism season.
Beginning June 1 the trolley will offer several shuttles. The in-town shuttle will ride around downtown Munising. Other shuttles will stop in Grand Marais, Au Train Beach, Chatham, and Vanmeer. In-town fares will vary by location and pick-up.
“Au-Train Beach is $12 per person round trip, Grand Marais is $20 per person and the Pub Crawl is $32 dollars per person, that one has 5 stops along the way,” said Altran director Paige Eaton.
Altran is currently working on a webpage where rides will be available for purchase online.
