1M Michiganders receiving health care under state’s Healthy Michigan Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Healthy Michigan Plan is now providing health care coverage to 1,000,456 million Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday.

The state’s expanded Medicaid program has grown since it was enacted in 2014, when Whitmer was the Senate Democratic Leader and helped pass bipartisan legislation that created the Healthy Michigan Plan.

“When I was in the State Legislature, I worked across the aisle with a Republican Governor to establish Healthy Michigan, and today, I have the honor to watch this successful program cover one million and counting of our neighbors, family, and friends,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Healthy Michigan has helped so many Michiganders get the care they need to thrive, and I will work with anyone to bolster the program, expand coverage, and lower the cost of health care.”

Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michiganders ages 19-64 who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level – or $18,754 annually for a single person and $36,908 for a family of four – and meet other eligibility requirements, such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs. Expanded Medicaid plans are allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act if states decide to implement them.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) administers the program.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to increase access to health care coverage,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This is not just about a number. For each of the 1 million enrollees, there is a story of how Healthy Michigan Plan has made their lives better.”

According to research from the University of Michigan, the Healthy Michigan Plan more than doubled primary care usage, reduced enrollees’ reliance on the emergency room by 58 percent and cut uncompensated care by nearly 50 percent.

Apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling the Michigan Health Care Helpline at 855-789-5610. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/HealthyMichiganPlan.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.