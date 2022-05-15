Advertisement

UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder

U.P. couple gets engaged
U.P. couple gets engaged(Annette Giachino)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBEL, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. couple is celebrating their engagement after a long fight against a life-threatening disorder.

Stan Myaskovskiy got on one knee to make the lifelong pledge of becoming Hubbel native Kaitlyn Sterling’s husband. Sterling is currently receiving care at Mary Freebed Hospital in Grand Rapids for a rare autoimmune disorder.

She was diagnosed in November 2021 after she visited urgent care with symptoms of low oxygen levels. She then spent months fighting for her life in the ICU.

“I’ve always had someone there for me even when I couldn’t talk or do anything, and a lot of people don’t have that so I’m very lucky,” said Sterling.

Myaskovskiy said through all of the hardships it has only brought the couple closer together.

“I’ve always tried to take care of her but in different ways. Now I’ve taken on a little bit more of a caretaking role at times just during the recovery phase and obviously, she will be stronger and independent again in the future. This is an opportunity for me as well to do the right thing and be there and help her with everything,” said Myaskovskiy.

The couple met at a martial arts studio while sterling was in school at Michigan Tech and the two instantly connected.

“When I came back to school I just really needed an outlet so I looked everywhere in the area for some sort of martial art and noticed how cute the instructor was the first day,” said Sterling.

And while sterling eventually made the first move, Myaskovskiy said it was his turn with the engagement.

“We always had team outings and we kind of hung out at the team outings and got to know each other and then she made the first move there so I think it was my turn with the proposal,” said Myaskovskiy.

Sterling is now on a waitlist to receive a lung transplant at the University of Michigan and is hoping to be approved for the treatment next week.

If you would like to donate to their gofundme to help with the costs of the treatment click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Two Detroit men arrest in Houghton County for drug related charges.
7 grams of heroin found in Houghton County search
Marquette County crews worked on multiple county roads and city streets Friday after Thursday...
Marquette County crews work on roads damaged by severe storms
Veridea Group to be master developer for former Marquette hospital site
Red flag warning
Chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday with high wildfire danger

Latest News

The GLCCA members celebrated their upcoming retirement while also reviewing techniques and tips...
Great Lakes Log Crafters Association celebrates retiring member in Ontonagon
Money raised goes to Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort (U CARE), located in Detroit
Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop and Fundraiser held in Houghton
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
Gravel truck catches fire on M-26 in Toivola
Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser