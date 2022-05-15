UP woman gets engaged after battle with autoimmune disorder

HUBBEL, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. couple is celebrating their engagement after a long fight against a life-threatening disorder.

Stan Myaskovskiy got on one knee to make the lifelong pledge of becoming Hubbel native Kaitlyn Sterling’s husband. Sterling is currently receiving care at Mary Freebed Hospital in Grand Rapids for a rare autoimmune disorder.

She was diagnosed in November 2021 after she visited urgent care with symptoms of low oxygen levels. She then spent months fighting for her life in the ICU.

“I’ve always had someone there for me even when I couldn’t talk or do anything, and a lot of people don’t have that so I’m very lucky,” said Sterling.

Myaskovskiy said through all of the hardships it has only brought the couple closer together.

“I’ve always tried to take care of her but in different ways. Now I’ve taken on a little bit more of a caretaking role at times just during the recovery phase and obviously, she will be stronger and independent again in the future. This is an opportunity for me as well to do the right thing and be there and help her with everything,” said Myaskovskiy.

The couple met at a martial arts studio while sterling was in school at Michigan Tech and the two instantly connected.

“When I came back to school I just really needed an outlet so I looked everywhere in the area for some sort of martial art and noticed how cute the instructor was the first day,” said Sterling.

And while sterling eventually made the first move, Myaskovskiy said it was his turn with the engagement.

“We always had team outings and we kind of hung out at the team outings and got to know each other and then she made the first move there so I think it was my turn with the proposal,” said Myaskovskiy.

Sterling is now on a waitlist to receive a lung transplant at the University of Michigan and is hoping to be approved for the treatment next week.

If you would like to donate to their gofundme to help with the costs of the treatment click here.

