Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop and Fundraiser held in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, another fundraiser benefiting Ukraine occurred in Houghton County.

People gathered at Grace United Methodist Church in Downtown Houghton for Yoopers for Ukraine’s Pysanka Workshop and Fundraiser. Some even came all the way from Manistique for this event.

Pysanka is an ancient ritual of writing on eggs, which represents protection and fertility. Ukrainians and others around the world are creating more of these eggs as a symbol of hope and resistance towards Russia.

“This morning, we sent pictures of our workshop beginning, and some soldiers in Ukraine actually said ‘thank you,’” said Nadija Packauskas, co-founder of Yoopers for Ukraine. “We got that back right away. That is why we do these things: not only to gather the community here, but to gather the community at large and unite the world.”

Some of the attendees’ work could be sent to the National Museum of Ukraine. Money raised from the event is going to Ukrainian Children’s Aid and Relief Effort (U CARE), located in Detroit.

The next Yoopers for Ukraine event will be Night of Art & Cinema: Ukraine Benefit at Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center on May 26.

