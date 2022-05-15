Advertisement

Slightly cooler temps to close out weekend

Rain chances later in the evening
Rain chances later in the evening
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WLUC) - Rain chances with the isolated thunderstorm are in the forecast for Saturday night with chances of rain diminishing into the morning. The isolated shower is still possible in the afternoon but will be mostly mild to moderate. As the work week starts temperatures will begin to dip down to more seasonal or below average temps. Chances of rain also diminish as dry air from the north in Canada will keep things dry with chances of sunny skies more possible throughout the week.

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with chance of isolated rain in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; drier air moves in with less chances of rain

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies; cool and dry

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon; isolated showers possible

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny with showers possible

