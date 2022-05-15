Advertisement

Marquette Choral Society celebrates 50th with its spring choral

Marquette Choral Society holds 50th anniversary
Marquette Choral Society holds 50th anniversary(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan choir honored a special milestone with a Spring concert on Sunday afternoon.

The Marquette Choral Society celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend. The group performed “Carmina Burana” at the Reynolds auditorium at the Northern Michigan University campus.

The concert was originally planned for April 23 and 24, but delayed because of COVID. The Marquette Choral Society conductor, Erin Colwitz said despite the delays she is glad they were able to perform.

“It’s a little bit anticlimactic but for the most part we’re really excited. This group has worked really hard, they’ve been a staple in the community for 50 years and I just think remarkable and noteworthy that we’ve made it 50 years. As a community chorus, really through the support of this amazing city and community in the U.P.,” Colwitz said.

The choir will be off for the summer season but plans to start again in the fall.

