Great Lakes Log Crafters Association celebrates retiring member in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was day two of the annual Great Lakes Log Crafters Association Conference. During the event, attendees celebrated the retirement of one of its members.

For 46 years, Jerry Koski, alongside his wife Linda, has been helping build log homes across the U.P. and the Midwest with their business, Koski Log Homes. He has also been a charter member of the GLLCA since its start in 1983. In a matter of months, he will be calling it a career.

“Building a quality log home and making people happy was my greatest asset to my happiness,” said Koski.

Treasurer Duane Sellman, who is also one of Koski’s longtime friends, had nothing but praise for him.

“He’s had a very busy career because he’s also very active in the community and on various boards within the community. He’s had a busy life and a full life,” said Sellman.

The main point of the conference was for speakers and members to share basic log crafting techniques to help each other become better. Sellman, who is also a 1993 world champion log notcher, showed off some of his skills for the group.

“Hopefully, we will get some new young guys to come and learn the basics. Notch scribing, log selection, handling the logs,” said Sellman.

Koski echoed that sentiment, saying young people are the future of this industry.

“There were a few young guys here,” Koski said. “Hopefully, we can build the Great Lakes Log Crafters Association with more younger members.”

The Koskis are grateful for the recognition and hope other aspiring log crafters pick up where they left off. As for the upcoming GLLCA conference, it will be held next May in Ely, Minnesota.

