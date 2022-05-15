Advertisement

Gravel truck catches fire on M-26 in Toivola

No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour
No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour(WLUC)
By Matt Price
May. 14, 2022
TOIVOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - Part of a Houghton County highway was shut down around 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a gravel truck on fire.

The incident took place on the shoulder of the northbound side of M-26 in Toivola, right next to Jake’s Bed and Bar.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Lakes Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished in about half an hour.

According to the fire department, the truck’s engine caught fire, then spread to the front of the truck and a tarp covering the back. The driver was the only person in the truck. He was not injured.

Traffic on the road was stopped in both directions for about 20 minutes, but cars were able to move again once the fire was put out.

