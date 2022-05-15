Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Two Detroit men arrest in Houghton County for drug related charges.
7 grams of heroin found in Houghton County search
Marquette County crews worked on multiple county roads and city streets Friday after Thursday...
Marquette County crews work on roads damaged by severe storms
Veridea Group to be master developer for former Marquette hospital site
Red flag warning
Chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday with high wildfire danger

Latest News

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed.
Finland: Helsinki bunkers illustrate fears of Russia
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
STILLS: Food truck damaged in explosion