Norway Elementary holds mother and son event

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Mothers and their sons bonded Saturday with an event by Norway Schools.

48 Norway Elementary moms and sons met at True North Outpost for the Rock Out with Mom event.

There were outdoor games, a bounce house, barbeque, and even an indoor climbing wall.

The event was a way for the Parent Teacher Organization to give back to the boys and moms for their hard work this year.

“We want [the boys] to have fun things to do outside of school with their fellow classmates and families. They work really hard all throughout the year, doing fundraisers. So do all the moms, dads, parents, and grandparents, they’re the ones buying what we’re selling. We just wanted them to have a little fun today,” said Amanda Meneghini, Norway Elementary PTO President.

There was even a raffle where one lucky student won a Nintendo Switch.

