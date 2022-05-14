Advertisement

Norway Elementary holds mother and son event

Rock Out With Mom was a great success
Rock Out With Mom was a great success(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Mothers and their sons bonded Saturday with an event by Norway Schools.

48 Norway Elementary moms and sons met at True North Outpost for the Rock Out with Mom event.

There were outdoor games, a bounce house, barbeque, and even an indoor climbing wall.

The event was a way for the Parent Teacher Organization to give back to the boys and moms for their hard work this year.

“We want [the boys] to have fun things to do outside of school with their fellow classmates and families. They work really hard all throughout the year, doing fundraisers. So do all the moms, dads, parents, and grandparents, they’re the ones buying what we’re selling. We just wanted them to have a little fun today,” said Amanda Meneghini, Norway Elementary PTO President.

There was even a raffle where one lucky student won a Nintendo Switch.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
Veridea Group to be master developer for former Marquette hospital site
Two Detroit men arrest in Houghton County for drug related charges.
7 grams of heroin found in Houghton County search
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Marquette County crews worked on multiple county roads and city streets Friday after Thursday...
Marquette County crews work on roads damaged by severe storms

Latest News

Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser
North Elementary School's new playground
Iron Mountain volunteers construct new playground
Volunteers plant trees
Enhance Escanaba plants trees downtown
Veridea is taking on the Marquette General Hospital site.
Veridea Group selected as master developer for former Marquette General Hospital site