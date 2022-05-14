Advertisement

Marquette community comes out for spaghetti dinner fundraiser

Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter
Ukraine relief dinner at Saint Peter(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community gathered at the St. Peter Cathedral for dinner while also donating to a good cause on Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus partnered with Casa Calabria to host a spaghetti dinner to raise funds to provide relief to Ukraine. Meals were free but donations were highly recommended. The money raised will help send volunteers over to Ukraine to help displaced citizens.

Grand Knight of Council 689, Ned Stockert said he was happy to see the community support the project.

“A very heartfelt thank you, we really appreciate everybody coming out for this and I’m hoping that we don’t have to do another. But I have a feeling that we’re gonna have to because I don’t see this ending any time soon. We’re gonna have to continue helping them out and this is one way we can do it,” Stockert said.

The next fundraising event scheduled is the Polish Yoopers for Ukraine at Remie’s Bar on Tuesday, May 17th.

