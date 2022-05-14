Iron Mountain volunteers construct new playground

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An elementary school playground was installed by volunteers Saturday.

North Elementary School in Iron Mountain has been working to update its playground for about a year.

That work paid off today when the school recruited the help of over 60 volunteers for the project.

The new playground provides a safe place for students to play.

Using volunteers rather than a work crew not only saved money, but also provided the community with an opportunity to benefit the school.

“I think it’s special to be able to be a part of this playground build so that the children, not only that go to North Elementary School now, but for years to come are going to enjoy this project,” said Maryssa Gussert, Iron Mountain Public Schools Communication Coordinator.

North Elementary School partnered with Iron Mountain-Kingford Community Schools for the project.

