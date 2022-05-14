Advertisement

Enhance Escanaba plants trees downtown

Volunteers plant trees
Volunteers plant trees(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba nonprofit planted trees downtown Saturday.

Enhance Escanaba’s goal is to make the city more beautiful for both locals and tourists. It started today by planting trees along Ludington from 6th Street to 15th Street.

Enhance Escanaba plans to plant 100 hydrangeas by the end of the summer.

“We have walkers and tourists here all the time that visit our park. They walk down the park and then they walk down here. If they have something beautiful to look at, then of course it’s going to bring them down here, and that’s what we’re after. It’s all about beautifying Escanaba,” said Karen Moore, Enhance Escanaba President.

The project was funded by a $50,000 grant funded by the Canadian National Railroad and administered by America in Bloom. The city also helped fund the project.

