Advertisement

What you need to know for walleye season, beginning May 15

Katelyn Beaver (middle) with friends holding walleye.
Katelyn Beaver (middle) with friends holding walleye.(Katelyn Beaver)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Walleye season starts Sunday, May 15 and the DNR says this season could be promising.

Escanaba Native and Owner of Beaver’s Lures, Katelyn Beaver has been fishing her whole life. Her love for fishing started with her grandpa – whose favorite fish to catch is walleye.

“He did the walleye circuits and he actually won one of the times,” said Beaver. “My mom said that I started fishing as soon as she would let me go in the boat with my grandpa.”

Walleye season begins on Sunday and the DNR says late ice on Little Bay de Noc impacted the walleye population for the better.

“We suspect there’s an above-average density of walleye at the northern end of Little Bay de Noc so anglers should expect better success this year than in previous or recent years,” said John Bauman, fisheries biologist for the DNR State Fisheries Division.

If you plan on going fishing, there is a five-fish bag limit. If you’re fishing from the Peninsula Point Lighthouse to the mouth of the Bark River, you can only have one fish measuring more than 23 inches.

But any walleye caught in the U.P. needs to be a minimum of 15 inches. Anyone 17 and older will need a fishing license.

“You can stop in at a customer service center or a local vendor, a gas station or a local grocery store that sells DNR licenses,” said Bauman.

If you’re looking for a place to fish, Katelyn Beaver recommends the Escanaba or Ford River and the head of the bay. But patience is key.

“If you’re going to catch fish, you need a line in the water. You’ve got to put the time in, you have to get out there and you’ll catch some fish if you’re putting the time in,” said Beaver.

Katelyn Beaver’s favorite way to cook walleye is frying it. She uses the Shake and Bake Fry Magic, which she says can be bought at just about any grocery store.

Then wash, cut and dry your filets. Roll the fish in the Fry Magic and fry until golden brown.

Katelyn Beaver holding a walleye.
Katelyn Beaver holding a walleye.(Katelyn Beaver)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Grand Rapids man goes to prison for drug distribution resulting in 2 deaths
storms
Another round of storms later today

Latest News

Veridea is taking on the Marquette General Hospital site.
Veridea Group selected as master developer for former Marquette General Hospital site
Multiple streets in Ishpeming were left crumbling and suffered pavement loss, while parts of...
Marquette County crews work on roads damaged by severe storms
The Portage Lake Lift bridge overlooks the growing City of Houghton.
Houghton and Hancock schools prepare for graduation
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Friday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/13/2022)