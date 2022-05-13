What you need to know for walleye season, beginning May 15

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Walleye season starts Sunday, May 15 and the DNR says this season could be promising.

Escanaba Native and Owner of Beaver’s Lures, Katelyn Beaver has been fishing her whole life. Her love for fishing started with her grandpa – whose favorite fish to catch is walleye.

“He did the walleye circuits and he actually won one of the times,” said Beaver. “My mom said that I started fishing as soon as she would let me go in the boat with my grandpa.”

Walleye season begins on Sunday and the DNR says late ice on Little Bay de Noc impacted the walleye population for the better.

“We suspect there’s an above-average density of walleye at the northern end of Little Bay de Noc so anglers should expect better success this year than in previous or recent years,” said John Bauman, fisheries biologist for the DNR State Fisheries Division.

If you plan on going fishing, there is a five-fish bag limit. If you’re fishing from the Peninsula Point Lighthouse to the mouth of the Bark River, you can only have one fish measuring more than 23 inches.

But any walleye caught in the U.P. needs to be a minimum of 15 inches. Anyone 17 and older will need a fishing license.

“You can stop in at a customer service center or a local vendor, a gas station or a local grocery store that sells DNR licenses,” said Bauman.

If you’re looking for a place to fish, Katelyn Beaver recommends the Escanaba or Ford River and the head of the bay. But patience is key.

“If you’re going to catch fish, you need a line in the water. You’ve got to put the time in, you have to get out there and you’ll catch some fish if you’re putting the time in,” said Beaver.

Katelyn Beaver’s favorite way to cook walleye is frying it. She uses the Shake and Bake Fry Magic, which she says can be bought at just about any grocery store.

Then wash, cut and dry your filets. Roll the fish in the Fry Magic and fry until golden brown.

Katelyn Beaver holding a walleye. (Katelyn Beaver)

