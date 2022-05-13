UP weather expected to be less severe soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Severe storms swept through the U.P. this week. The rain damaged County Roads 510 and 550.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the weather will be milder in the coming days. A cold front is expected to provide some relief from the heat and will also make it less likely that severe weather will continue.

“There’ll be scattered thunderstorms, not everybody will see a storm tomorrow, but the potential will still be there for a few strong thunderstorms during the day Saturday. Looking longer range, out through next week through the end of May, it looks like the pattern actually is going to favor more below normal temperature days than above normal temperature days,” Matt Zika, National Weather Service Meteorologist.

The National Weather Service would like to remind drivers to be cautious in wet conditions.

