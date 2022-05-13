Advertisement

Strong t-storms through Friday night as hot, humid conditions continue

In addition to lightning danger, thunderstorms tonight are capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpour.
Along with the lightning, thunderstorms tonight are capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpour.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms; windy with southwesterly winds 10 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s to 80s (warmer in the interior)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated t-storms; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool and less humid

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

>Highs: 60

