Strong t-storms through Friday night as hot, humid conditions continue
In addition to lightning danger, thunderstorms tonight are capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpour.
For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms; windy with southwesterly winds 10 mph gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 60s to 80s (warmer in the interior)
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated t-storms; cooler
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool and less humid
>Highs: 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and chance of thunderstorms
>Highs: 60
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.