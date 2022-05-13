Strong t-storms through Friday night as hot, humid conditions continue

For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms; windy with southwesterly winds 10 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s to 80s (warmer in the interior)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated t-storms; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool and less humid

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

>Highs: 60

