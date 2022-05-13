Recap of Thursday’s severe storms

Flashing flooding occurred after two rounds of thunderstorms produced copious amounts of rain across the Central U.P. yesterday evening. The first round of storms tracked from west to east during the early morning. Then, the second round started firing up later afternoon extending from Iron/Dickinson counties to Marquette county. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most counties. These storms produced hail from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch and torrential rain, which lead to flash flooding in parts of Marquette county. Parts of county roads 550 and 510 were washed out as result. The first round of storms produced 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rain with second-round producing 0.50″ to 1.60″. The National Weather Service in Negaunee township broke a daily rainfall record ending with 1.62″ of rain.

