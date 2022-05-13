Advertisement

Recap of Thursday’s severe storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flashing flooding occurred after two rounds of thunderstorms produced copious amounts of rain across the Central U.P. yesterday evening. The first round of storms tracked from west to east during the early morning. Then, the second round started firing up later afternoon extending from Iron/Dickinson counties to Marquette county. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most counties. These storms produced hail from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch and torrential rain, which lead to flash flooding in parts of Marquette county. Parts of county roads 550 and 510 were washed out as result. The first round of storms produced 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rain with second-round producing 0.50″ to 1.60″. The National Weather Service in Negaunee township broke a daily rainfall record ending with 1.62″ of rain.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Grand Rapids man goes to prison for drug distribution resulting in 2 deaths
In addition to lightning danger, storms can produce damaging hail and winds plus brief...
Strong thunderstorms possible overnight through Friday early morning

Latest News

eclipse
Total Lunar Eclipse
this day
ON THIS DAY IN WEATHER: 2006 Rainstorm
aquarids
Aquarids Meteor Shower
rainfall
April recap & May preview