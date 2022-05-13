Advertisement

Pictured Rocks Cruises set to open for season

Pictured Rocks Express
Pictured Rocks Express(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising tourism favorite is getting ready for a busy summer.

Pictured Rocks Cruises is set to open its doors for the season this weekend.

The captain narrates its day cruises and informs tourists of a brief history of the tour boat, local area facts, and Michigan points of interest on the national park tour.

The business has been getting ready for the season for a few months now.

“About two or three months ago we started working on the boats and our office staff started getting stuff in for the gift shop. We started working on the facilities and getting boats back in the water. It’s just a very busy time, the spring, for the boat business,” said John Madigan, Pictured Rocks Cruises Manager.

Pictured Rocks Cruises offers three distinct Michigan cruises: the Classic Cruise, the Spray Falls Cruise, and the Sunset Cruise.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Grand Rapids man goes to prison for drug distribution resulting in 2 deaths
storms
Another round of storms later today

Latest News

An urgent message from the state health department to parents: don't dilute your baby...
Whitmer coordinates statewide response to baby formula shortage
Radar from Thursday evening
UP weather expected to be less severe soon
Veridea Group to be master developer for former Marquette hospital site
Two Detroit men arrest in Houghton County for drug related charges.
7 grams of heroin found in Houghton County search