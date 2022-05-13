Pictured Rocks Cruises set to open for season

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising tourism favorite is getting ready for a busy summer.

Pictured Rocks Cruises is set to open its doors for the season this weekend.

The captain narrates its day cruises and informs tourists of a brief history of the tour boat, local area facts, and Michigan points of interest on the national park tour.

The business has been getting ready for the season for a few months now.

“About two or three months ago we started working on the boats and our office staff started getting stuff in for the gift shop. We started working on the facilities and getting boats back in the water. It’s just a very busy time, the spring, for the boat business,” said John Madigan, Pictured Rocks Cruises Manager.

Pictured Rocks Cruises offers three distinct Michigan cruises: the Classic Cruise, the Spray Falls Cruise, and the Sunset Cruise.

