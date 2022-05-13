Advertisement

Peace Pie Co teaches you how to make an apple pie

Lattice crust or crumble top?
Upper Michigan Today celebrates national apple pie day with Peace Pie Co.
Upper Michigan Today celebrates national apple pie day with Peace Pie Co.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: roads and highways are severely damaged after Thursday’s heavy rainstorm.

Don Ryan guest hosts Upper Michigan Today episode 30.

Also today... it’s national apple pie day!

Peace Pie Co joined Tia and Don in the Upper Michigan Today Studio to talk about opening its first retail location.

From farmers market stand to full-on bakery, Peace Pie Co is getting its own retail location.

...and to show you how to make an apple pie!

Lorri of Peace Pie Co shows you how to make a homemade apple pie with a crumble top.

If you prefer your apple pie with a crumble top vs. lattice crust, you’re in the majority.

It's national apple pie day! Peace Pie Co weighs in on the debate of lattice crust vs crumble top.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

