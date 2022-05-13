Peace Pie Co teaches you how to make an apple pie
Lattice crust or crumble top?
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: roads and highways are severely damaged after Thursday’s heavy rainstorm.
Also today... it’s national apple pie day!
Peace Pie Co joined Tia and Don in the Upper Michigan Today Studio to talk about opening its first retail location.
...and to show you how to make an apple pie!
If you prefer your apple pie with a crumble top vs. lattice crust, you’re in the majority.
