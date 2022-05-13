Advertisement

Partridge Creek Farm to offer salad box subscriptions

Partridge Creek Farm logo
Partridge Creek Farm logo(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm is rolling out a new program this summer. They’re selling locally-grown salad boxes weekly beginning in June.

The salad kits will come with a bed of lettuce and a variety of freshly picked vegetables from the Partridge Creek Farm. Staff at the farm say this is a great way to eat healthier and support the local economy.

“We are pushing for localizing our economy as well as our food system with this, salad subscription boxes are so easy, cruising through town pick them up, take them home and you have enough produce for you and your significant other, maybe one other person for three or four days,” said Katelynn Segula, Partridge Creek Farm Community Engagement Coordinator.

The kits can be picked up at Nourish on Main Street in Ishpeming on Wednesdays and Thursdays. They’ll be available once per week from June 29 through October 5.

