Advertisement

Negaunee City Council brushes up on governmental transparency

Members of the Negaunee City Council
Members of the Negaunee City Council(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council trained on government transparency Thursday night. Prior to their regular meeting, the council went through a presentation that included discussions on freedom of information act requests and the open meetings act.

With newer council members coming on, the city manager says the training is a great way for the council to better serve the public.

“We had a training meeting for our council, we’re going to start doing this once a year, we have new members that come on and it’s a good refresher,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

“We talked about the open meetings act, Freedom of Information requests, just ways to keep the council out of trouble and we’re just here to make sure they can serve as effective public servants,” Heffron continued.

During their regular meeting, the council also approved an intergovernmental agreement for a school resource officer through the Negaunee Police.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe in Chocolay Township
Helen Elizabeth Kontio
MSP asks for public’s help locating missing woman in Palmer
Sheriff's Office says to never give out important information
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scams
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

CLK school was awarded for its continued healthy relationships between teachers and students.
Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw school given national award for second year
Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area welcomed multiple Copper Country agencies, who...
Mental health services forum held at Portage Lake District Library
One of the displayed projects about the parts of a plant
Norway Catholic schools hosts second annual ‘STREAM night’
Panel speakers address the audience at Thursday's InvestUP CEO Summit.
Large UP businesses look to increase population, boost economy