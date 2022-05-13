Negaunee City Council brushes up on governmental transparency

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council trained on government transparency Thursday night. Prior to their regular meeting, the council went through a presentation that included discussions on freedom of information act requests and the open meetings act.

With newer council members coming on, the city manager says the training is a great way for the council to better serve the public.

“We had a training meeting for our council, we’re going to start doing this once a year, we have new members that come on and it’s a good refresher,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

“We talked about the open meetings act, Freedom of Information requests, just ways to keep the council out of trouble and we’re just here to make sure they can serve as effective public servants,” Heffron continued.

During their regular meeting, the council also approved an intergovernmental agreement for a school resource officer through the Negaunee Police.

