MSP holds groundbreaking for new communication facility in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police held the groundbreaking ceremony for the new communications and dispatch facility in Negaunee Township Friday afternoon. The ceremonial first shovels of dirt were turned over following some brief remarks from MSP officials.

The MSP shares the current building with Marquette County Central Dispatch. This new building will be nearly 6,000 square feet, more than five times the size of the current facility. The cost of the project is estimated at more than $4 million.

“Our current technology has become outdated and building this new facility will give us state-of-the-art technology to be able to put into the hands of our dispatchers, to be able to provide a better support service for our troopers, which ultimately provides better service to the citizens of the state of Michigan, we’re really excited about this,” said Captain Troy Allen, MSP.

The shell of the building is estimated to be finished in November with MSP and Central Dispatch moving in January 2023.

