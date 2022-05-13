Michigan Tech announces new Hockey Captains

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech head hockey coach Joe Shawhan has named Arvid Caderoth and Brett Thorne the captains of the 2022-23 Huskies. Logan Pietila and Ryland Mosley will serve as alternate captains.

Caderoth, a junior forward from Gothenburg, Sweden, hasn’t missed a game in his career, skating in 67. He has 34 career points with six goals and 28 assists. Caderoth was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2020-21 after he led conference newcomers with 18 points. He tallied 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) as a sophomore last season and was third on the team in penalty minutes. Before coming to Houghton, Caderoth was a captain for Frölunda HC J20 in 2019-20 and an alternate captain in 2018-19.

Thorne, a junior defenseman from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has also appeared in every game over his two seasons with 67 contests under his belt. He has tallied 24 career points with six goals and 18 assists. He was Tech’s second-highest scoring defenseman last season with 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) and was second in penalty minutes.

Pietila is a senior forward from Howell, Michigan. He has the most experience of returning Huskies with 101 games played. Pietila has tallied 47 career points with 21 goals and 26 assists. He received the team’s Elov Seger Memorial Most Improved Player last season after he finished second on the team with 13 goals and was tied for fourth in overall points with 23.

Mosley has skated in 49 games over the past two seasons. The forward from Arnprior, Ontario has tallied 15 points with six goals and nine assists. Mosley and Thorne were teammates for two seasons at Carleton before coming to Houghton. Mosley was an alternate captain on the 2019-20 Canadians team.

Tech opens the 2022-23 regular season on October 14-15 at Alaska and plays its home-opener on October 21-22 against Bemidji State.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.