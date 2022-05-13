Memorial held for fallen officers at Manistique High

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - To wrap up police appreciation week Michigan State Police held a memorial for fallen officers on Friday morning.

The sound of bagpipes rang loud at the Manistique High School gymnasium as the ceremony began. Michigan State Police held its 29th Peace Officers Memorial to honor those who died in the line of duty. High-ranking officers like Major Ryan Pennell were in attendance. He said he was honored to be a part of the event.

“It was a good turnout, especially from the community. It’s nice to see the community involved as much as we saw them today. Along with our officers from all these departments in the area and the family members,” Pennell said.

MSP troopers from the Gladstone post and deputies from the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department, as well as high school students, gathered to honor those who died serving their communities. Fifth-grade Emerald Elementary students had a special responsibility in the ceremony, presenting speeches they wrote in their class. Pennell said he thinks students gained a lot of knowledge about the sacrifices officers make.

“I mean this is the first memorial service I’ve been to where I’ve seen students in attendance and for me that was impressive. For them to see that there is a bond between officers, that some of us do make the ultimate sacrifice, it’s not good for them to see but it’s for them to be a part of that,” Pennell said.

TV6′s Steve Asplund had an important role as well, he recited the names of fallen officers from the Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin bordering agencies and Ontario, Canada. With this ceremony’s end, MSP Post Commander of the Gladstone Post, First Lieutenant Gregg Cunningham said planning has already begun for the next year.

“Planning generally takes about six months to a year, when this one is finished they’ll start planning for the next one, next year. My guess is I think it’s going to be heading west until it gets to the end to Wakefield or Ironwood,” Cunningham said.

Both Pennell and Cunningham thank everyone involved in making the memorial come together.

