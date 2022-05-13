Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Significant rain Thursday evening led to washouts in western Marquette County.

A viewer’s photo showed Marquette County Road 510 is impassable in Negaunee Township at the Noquemanon 510 Trailhead, about three miles north of where the pavement ends.

The National Weather Service Office in Negaunee Township recorded 1.54 inches of rain Thursday after strong thunderstorms around 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

In Ishpeming, standing and rushing rain water took a toll on several city streets.

The road near the intersection of Ely and 1st streets was crumbling Thursday evening, with crews leaving orange cones to block off spots that are structurally unstable. City crews also say an area near Jasper and Bluff streets was seeing similar damage.

