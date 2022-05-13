Advertisement

Landfill to be searched for body of Detroit-area teenager

Authorities say they’ll search a suburban Detroit landfill for the body of a teenager who was killed earlier this year and likely placed in a Dumpster
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities said they’ll search a landfill for the body of a Detroit-area teenager who was killed earlier this year and likely placed in a Dumpster.

“It’s our responsibility as law enforcement to this mother to find the answers to two questions,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. “Where is she? And how did this happen?”

Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4.

Investigators believe Zion is dead and that her body was put in a Dumpster, whose contents eventually were dumped at a landfill in Lenox Township.

“I wish I could get into the specifics and details. If I could you’d all be as disgusted as we are with this case,” Detroit police Commander Michael McGinnis told reporters.

The landfill search will start May 31 and could last weeks, with dozens of people dressed in hazard suits.

“We were supposed to have pictures and graduation and prom and getting a license,” Zion's mother, Ciera Milton, said. “I just want to know what happened to my baby.”

Zion’s cousin is in prison for lying to police during the investigation. He is a suspect in her disappearance.

