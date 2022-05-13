Advertisement

Houghton and Hancock schools prepare for graduation

Both schools plan on having their respective ceremonies outdoors.
The Portage Lake Lift bridge overlooks the growing City of Houghton.
(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s graduation time in the Copper Country, and Houghton and Hancock’s high schools are preparing for their senior graduations with some adjustments now that COVID restrictions have relaxed.

They are almost ready to bid farewell to their senior classes, but a significant amount of preparation is involved before they walk across that stage.

“We need to go through and make sure we have the transcripts all ready because many of them are applying for other schools and things like that,” said Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Patchin. “You’ve got the guest speaker, you have to decide on who’s that going to be; is it going to be inside or outside, and whatever different activities are going to be surrounding it.”

During the height of the COVID pandemic, Hancock began to hold their ceremonies outside.

This new change brought about several unique opportunities, including a student procession parade, which they will continue to use for future ceremonies.

“These kids are so excited. Now they’re decorating their cars, and the families are involved; someone like dad and mom is driving, and the kid is sitting up on top and waving to everybody. It’s really quite a celebration,” added Dr. Patchin.

Across the Portage Canal, Houghton will also continue to hold its graduation ceremony outdoors.

It began this new approach last year at the request of its students.

“Many of them had requested to have that location, and so we’re opting to do that again this year,” said Houghton High School Principal Tiffany Scullion.

The ceremony will take place on the school’s football field.

Superintendent Anders Hill hopes it will be a night for students to remember.

“This is just a great time to recognize these students. This has been an outstanding senior class and we hope to make it a special night,” said Hill.

Houghton’s graduation ceremony will take place on May 27 at 7 p.m., while Hancock’s will be the following day on the May 28 at 10 a.m.

