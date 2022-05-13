Gwinn Seed Library sees great turnout, planting workshops underway

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Seed Library opened on April 20th.

Steve Finley, the creator of the Gwinn Seed Library, said the event had a great turnout with over 70 people attending. He said many groups including the Boy Scouts and Let’s Grow KI are now involved.

The next event is May 28th; The First Gwinn Plant Swap is from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peter Nordeen Park, in downtown Gwinn.

The next workshop is all about planning for a garden. That is June 2, at 6:00 p.m., at the Forsyth Clubhouse Building.

On July 12, at 6:00 p.m. at Forsyth Township Clubhouse, learn about garden pests and what to do about them.

September 15 is a workshop about preparing, eating, canning and dehydrating foods that are harvested. That is at 6 p.m. at the Forsyth Township Clubhouse.

On October 4, at 6:00 p.m. at the Forsyth Township Clubhouse, you can learn about seed saving.

Finley said seed saving is critical to the sustaining of the Gwinn Seed Library as well as food crops that are slowly going away. Over 90% of seed types globally are no longer available.

