Great Lakes Climate Corps members ready for summer projects

GLCC Members in a training class
GLCC Members in a training class(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest group of Great Lakes Climate Corps members had training Friday in Marquette. About 40 members met at the Presque Isle Pavilion for the training. That’s double the number of Climate Corps members from last year.

Climate Corps is a group within the Superior Watershed Partnership. This summer they’ll be out doing projects including trail work, beach, and beach grass restoration in all 15 U.P. counties.

“The Superior Watershed’s mission is to protect the environment, help communities and help people, so a lot of our projects involve all three, where we’re not just restoring habitat but that habitat is used by people and communities too,” said Tyler Penrod, GLCC Program Manager.

The GLCC members will be out in the field next week. Things will wrap up in August. The GLCC and Superior Watershed Partnership will have volunteer opportunities this summer as well.

