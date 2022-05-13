Advertisement

Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN

A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit against ESPN by a former college gymnastics coach at Central Michigan University
(KVLY)
By ED WHITE
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit by a former college gymnastics coach who claims he was defamed on Twitter by an ESPN reporter linking him to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and a controversial coach.

The 3-0 decision by the state appeals court means the case will go to a jury trial in Isabella County unless both sides settle it.

The court on Thursday found a lack of “minimal due diligence” by investigative reporter Dan Murphy when he referred on Twitter in 2019 to Jerry Reighard, who coached women’s gymnastics at Central Michigan University.

ESPN said Friday it would appeal the ruling. Murphy didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Murphy had tweeted that the Michigan attorney general was investigating elite gymnastics coach John Geddert. He said Geddert was a “close friend” to Nassar and had been accused of physically harming gymnasts.

Murphy quickly followed up with another tweet about Reighard:

“On the same day as the AG’s announcement, Central Michigan said it was putting longtime gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard on leave amid an internal review. No details of the review were shared, but Reighard has a long personal and professional relationship with Geddert.”

CMU had stated that the Reighard matter had nothing to do with sexual misconduct or Nassar, who was convicted of sexual assault. But Murphy declined to retract the tweets, according to a summary of the dispute.

He also admitted that he did not attempt to contact Reighard or CMU before posting the tweets.

A few weeks later, Murphy tweeted an update about CMU's review of Reighard and said it was “not connected" to the Nassar scandal or sexual misconduct.

Judge Eric Janes ruled in favor of ESPN and Murphy and dismissed the case, saying the initial tweets were substantially true. But the appeals court, in a 3-0 decision, said a jury should sort out what happened.

"The implication that Reighard’s placement on leave was related to allegations that Geddert had physically and mentally harmed gymnasts tended to harm Reighard’s reputation so as to lower him in the estimation of the community or deter third persons from associating or dealing with him,” the court said.

News media lawyer Herschel Fink said he doubts the decision will be broadly applied to other cases.

“Any time you're dealing with libel by implication, it's going to be a case that’s very fact-specific. ... But they did find here that the reporter had, in their words, purposefully avoided the truth by not making some obvious inquiries," Fink said.

Reighard was fired by CMU, which had accused him of disregarding medical staff in injuries. His lawsuit over the dismissal still is active in Isabella County.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes. Geddert, a former U.S. Olympic coach, killed himself just hours after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against him in 2021.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Grand Rapids man goes to prison for drug distribution resulting in 2 deaths
In addition to lightning danger, storms can produce damaging hail and winds plus brief...
Strong thunderstorms possible overnight through Friday early morning

Latest News

Michigan profs push ‘pee for peonies’ urine diversion plan
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Dead person found in truck submerged in St. Clair River
File photo
Brown hits go-ahead HR in 8th, A’s take 4 of 5 from Tigers
Investigation
Landfill to be searched for body of Detroit-area teenager