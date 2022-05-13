Dickinson County Veteran’s Affairs will host Ukrainian benefit dinner on May 31

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Veteran’s Affairs Office is looking for volunteers for a Ukraine pasta fundraiser.

After witnessing the success of the Ukraine fundraiser in Powers last month, the Dickinson County Organization is looking to host a similar benefit on May 31.

The group will host a pasta dinner at the Knights of Columbus in Kingsford.

“Two people got together and we will see what happens. If there is a will, there’s a way,” said David Stohl, Dickinson County Veteran’s Affairs Member.

Many veterans are getting involved to benefit those in need.

“We are all on the same planet. I don’t care who you are, what you are, what color you are we are all humans, and we need to help each other,” said Joseph Stevens, Dickinson County Commissioner & Veteran’s Affairs Member.

The event is scheduled for May 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT at the knights of Columbus in Kingsford. Dishes are $5 per person, and children under five-years-old are free. If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Stohl at 414-708-3035 or Stevens at 906-774-0325.

