Dedicating Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 & US-41 in Bark River is now dedicated to Trooper Darryl M. Rantanen. He was a Michigan State Police Trooper out of the Gladstone Post.

Rantanen died in a high speed chase working the night shift after Memorial Day in 1974 – 48 years ago. His partner, Don Couturier, was recovering from injuries in the hospital for six months.

The Rantanen family was presented with flowers and various gifts from MSP.

“He [Rantanen] left us with eight years of experience and four young kids at the time. Those four young kids are now in their 50s, they are here with us. This was an opportunity to let the community know what a sacrifice their dad made,” said Lt. Greg Cunningham, the post commander for the MSP Gladstone Post.

In addition to Rantanen’s family, retired and current MSP troopers and Escanaba Public Safety were at the dedication.

Troopers at the MSP Gladstone Post will be keeping the dedicated section of the highway clean as a service project.

