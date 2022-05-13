Advertisement

Dedicating Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway

Rantanen's family, MSP troopers and ESPD attending the dedication.
Rantanen's family, MSP troopers and ESPD attending the dedication.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 & US-41 in Bark River is now dedicated to Trooper Darryl M. Rantanen. He was a Michigan State Police Trooper out of the Gladstone Post.

Rantanen died in a high speed chase working the night shift after Memorial Day in 1974 – 48 years ago. His partner, Don Couturier, was recovering from injuries in the hospital for six months.

The Rantanen family was presented with flowers and various gifts from MSP.

“He [Rantanen] left us with eight years of experience and four young kids at the time. Those four young kids are now in their 50s, they are here with us. This was an opportunity to let the community know what a sacrifice their dad made,” said Lt. Greg Cunningham, the post commander for the MSP Gladstone Post.

In addition to Rantanen’s family, retired and current MSP troopers and Escanaba Public Safety were at the dedication.

Troopers at the MSP Gladstone Post will be keeping the dedicated section of the highway clean as a service project.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette CR 510 Washout
Marquette County Road 510 washout among damage after heavy rain
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The southbound shoulder of Marquette County Road 550 is washed out north of Wetmore Landing,...
Lane closed on Marquette County Road 550 after heavy rain
Grand Rapids man goes to prison for drug distribution resulting in 2 deaths
storms
Another round of storms later today

Latest News

Riley Juneau (seated, left) and Tyler Novak (seated, right) pose with Quinnesec Mill staff...
Billerud Quinnesec Mill awards two $12k scholarships
The Knights of Columbus in Kingsford is donating its hall to the Veteran's Affairs office for...
Dickinson County Veteran’s Affairs will host Ukrainian benefit dinner on May 31
Partridge Creek Farm logo
Partridge Creek Farm to offer salad box subscriptions
Marquette County crews worked on multiple county roads and city streets Friday after Thursday...
Marquette County crews work on roads damaged by severe storms