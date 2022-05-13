Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw school given national award for second year

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw school has received a national award for the second year in a row.

The ‘Capturing Kids Hearts’ program awards schools across the United States for their dedication to building healthy relationships with their students.

“To get this recognition, to be the only school in the UP to receive it, and one of a few percentages nationwide, it makes me very proud of our staff and what they’ve done to accomplish that,” said CLK Schools Superintendent Chris Davidson.

Davidson explained that the school joined the program in order to foster stronger connections between the teachers and students.

“Why we did that was to provide our staff, all of our staff, with the tools and resources they need to effectively build and develop relationships with students and serve their social and emotional needs,” added Davidson.

One of these program tools is referred to as a ‘social contract,’ highlighting how each student wishes to be treated along with keywords each student chooses to refer back to throughout the school year. This agreement is upheld daily by contract raters.

“They let us know, on a scale of zero to five or one to ten, whatever the teacher feels is appropriate. We can see how we’ve done on our social contract, not only in our classroom but in the whole school,” said CLK 4th Grade Teacher Heather Hainault.

Teachers also make sure to make students feel welcome and appreciated every time they enter a classroom.

“They love sharing their good things, and they love having greetings when they come in the door. And it just makes them feel that we care for them, and they know that. And I think that’s where it all is, that’s where it’s all about,” said CLK Title 1 Teacher/Coordinator Krisitin Wanhala.

The school staff hopes to continue embodying the goals of the program, so the students will hold onto the lessons they learn and use them in the future.

