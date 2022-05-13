Another round of storms later today

A slow-moving system in the Northern Plains will bring another round of storms this afternoon and evening across parts of the Upper Peninsula. These will start to develop late in the afternoon from Keweenaw county south to Iron county and as west as Marquette/Menominee counties. They could reach severe limits producing strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around .50″ to 1.50″ with some of those storms. Flash flooding is the largest hazard with these storms. They’ll weaken tonight. However, a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Once this system moves out cooler air arrives on Sunday through next week.

Today: Mostly sunny early on and toasty. Then, thunderstorms from the afternoon through the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s east, 60 along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 50s south, upper 40s north

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

