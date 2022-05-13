Advertisement

7 grams of heroin found in Houghton County search

Two Detroit men arrest in Houghton County for drug related charges.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team detectives found 7 grams of heroin after searching two men from Detroit in Houghton County.

On May 12, following a one-month investigation, detectives arrested 33-year-old Kellen Werdlow and 28-year-old Johnathon Knuckles. Both men live in Detroit but were arrested in Houghton County on charges related to Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, a 20-year felony.

UPSET detectives were told that the two had been bringing in large amounts of heroin to sell in Houghton County for several months. MSP Hometown Security Team near Atlantic Mine conducted a traffic stop after the men left a home on Thursday.

UPSET detectives searched the residence at the same time as the traffic stop and found 7 grams of heroin with a street value of $1,700. Initial testing of the drugs indicated a presence of a Fentanyl compound in the heroin. During the search of the vehicle and passengers, troopers recovered approximately $3,800 in cash and numerous cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Werdlow and Knuckles were arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and bond was set at $100,000 cash for Werdlow and $150,000 cash for Knuckles.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, Houghton Count Sheriff Department and Superior Service.

