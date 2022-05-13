Advertisement

2 Marquette County roads in Marquette Township have flooding, closed lanes

Construction sign for flooded roads
Construction sign for flooded roads(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County Roads in Marquette Township are impacted by flood damage.

According to the Marquette County Road Commission, only one lane of traffic is open on County Road 550 just north of Wetmore Landing. Temporary traffic signals have been placed on that road to control traffic.

Harlow Lake Road, also known as County Road HD, is closed until further notice.

In Negaunee Township, the road commission also closed a section of County Road 510.

