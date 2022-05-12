Yooper Shirts gives behind the scenes look at screen printing process

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a very yooper traffic jam and an award-winning brain health advocate to speak at Munising’s Mather Elementary.

UMT hosts Tia and Elizabeth look at the rainstorms, a very yooper traffic jam, and a miracle plane landing in Florida.

Joined by Jeremy Symons of Yooper Shirts, Upper Michigan Today takes a “behind the screens” look at the clothing company’s screen printing process.

Jeremy Symons of Yooper Shirts gives a "behind the screen" look at his screen printing process.

Symons demonstrates the process live on an apron and talks about the key differences between the types of printing available.

Jeremy Symons of Yooper Shirts explains how his screen printing process works.

Do you need a custom design and are wondering about a timeline? Symons details how long it typically takes his team for a shirt order.

Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth try on their new, custom aprons by Yooper Shirts.

You can check out Yooper Shirts at yoopershirts.com or visit its brick and mortar location at 505 N. Third St. in Marquette.

