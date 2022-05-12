Advertisement

Voluntary program aiding families of deceased troopers ends

The state of Michigan has ended a voluntary program that provided cash payments to families of deceased troopers
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has ended a decadeslong voluntary program that provided money to families of deceased troopers.

An official said participation has “declined steadily in modern times” due to the availability of life insurance and changes in retirement benefits, according to a March letter obtained by WOOD-TV.

The program began in 1936 and worked this way: Troopers, active or retired, would pay $2 to $5 after an officer's death, WOOD-TV said.

Families would get $10,000 to $17,000 depending on the health of the fund, the TV station said.

Amanda Baker, a state police budget official, said the department had no authority from the Legislature to administer the program and couldn't find an outside group to take charge of it.

She acknowledged in a letter to participants that the program provided a “long-standing benefit with historic ties for our retired members.” It was suspended in 2021.

Anyone with a balance in the fund because of advance payments will get a refund, Baker said.

“Inside that envelope with the check, there was no explanation, no apologies, there was no breakdown of amounts. It was basically, ‘Here’s your check, trust us and we’re done,’” said Ken Knowlton, a retired detective who had paid into the program for 45 years.

State police stopped enrolling troopers in 2018 but never told retirees who were still paying.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe in Chocolay Township
Helen Elizabeth Kontio
MSP asks for public’s help locating missing woman in Palmer
Sheriff's Office says to never give out important information
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scams
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

File photo
Logue pitches gem in 2nd start, A’s pound Tigers 9-0
File Graphic (KWTX)
Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley
Avian flu affects bird population
Amid avian flu, Michigan bans bird shows at fairs, exhibits
No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City
No injuries reported after Traverse City small plane crash