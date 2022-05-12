UP Rainbow Pride sells shirts for Pride Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Rainbow Pride is preparing for this year’s Pride Fest in Marquette.

U.P. Rainbow Pride is a nonprofit working to create a safer, more supportive, and empowering Upper Peninsula for the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization is currently selling t-shirts to raise funds for Pride Fest. Pride Fest connects Marquette LGBTQ+ members to each other and to the greater Marquette community.

“I think it sends the message to GLBT families and younger people that they have a place in this community. They have a support system in place, whether that be organizations like U.P. Rainbow Pride or just the people who are coming to Pride,” said Alex Lehto-Clark, U.P. Pride Fest Organizer.

Pride Fest is scheduled for June 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. To pre-order a Pride Fest shirt, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.