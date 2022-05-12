UP lawmakers share views on proposed changes for state term limits

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula lawmakers are sharing opinions on a new proposed constitutional amendment that Michigan voters will see on the November ballot after the state legislature approved it Tuesday.

Right now, lawmakers can serve a total of 14 years with a total of three, two-year House terms and up to two, four-year Senate terms.

The proposed amendment would cap lawmakers at 12 years between the two chambers.

“That means every two years we get 40 to 60 new people out of 110. That means that the leadership at the maximum when it starts has only had four years of experience and I think we’ve really seen the consequences of that over the last 20 years,” said Sen. Ed McBroom (R) 38th State Senate District.

Here in the U.P., Senator McBroom and Representative Sara Cambensy voted in favor of changing the term limits.

McBroom doesn’t believe this is the perfect solution but it will give representatives more experience to get things done.

“The house does not run business well, it really struggles with procedure, process, respecting the minority opinion’s rights in debate,” said Sen. McBroom.

Representatives Greg Markkanen and Beau LaFave voted against the amendment.

“I’m very concerned that we’re going to end up with a lot of inexperienced senators with a lot of power who don’t know what happened five minutes ago,” said Rep. Beau LaFave (R) 108th State House District.

The proposed amendment also requires lawmakers – including members in both the House and Senate, the governor, Lt. governor, the secretary of state and attorney general to file financial disclosure reports. This is something McBroom and LaFave both support.

“I think that financial disclosures are good, and I like what they did with this. My understanding is that you’ve got to give ranges and class categories,” said Rep. LaFave.

If the ballot measure is adopted in November, lawmakers would be required to pass a bill implementing the disclosure requirements.

You can read more about the proposed constitutional amendment here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.