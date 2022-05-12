UP Children’s Museum opens new exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum opened a new exhibit Thursday

The pedal power exhibit teaches kids about energy, power, and electricity. It is a partnership with the Marquette Board of Light and Power and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, which installed it. Pedal power includes two power bikes and a light board.

“What kids can do is they can sit on each of the pedal bikes, they pedal and it causes a solid group of lights to go up and you can kind of compete with each other to see who can get the most lights up,” said U.P. Children’s Museum director Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The exhibit is part of a larger collection called ‘over the air’ which includes several other exhibits on energy and electricity as well as air power.

