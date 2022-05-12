Times of storms and hot/humid

A line of thunderstorms will move out of the area early this morning. Otherwise, the humidity and heat ramp up today. We’ll have temperatures reach at least 20° above normal. Then, some scattered thunderstorms redevelop this afternoon. A few could produce strong winds and small hail. The stormy stretch ends by Sunday. Then, we’ll see a cooler air mass move in for next week.

Today: Morning storms, then hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s east, 60s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes

Friday: Another hot/humid one. Then, afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s east, 60s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Sunday: Isolated rain showers and slightly cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Near 60°

