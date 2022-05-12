Advertisement

Ticks expected to be severe this year

Tick medication
Tick medication(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tick season is almost here, and this year is expected to be severe, Marquette veterinarians say.

Deer ticks can transmit deadly viruses such as Lyme disease.

Bayshore Veterinary Hospital treats about 200 dogs for ticks every season. They recommend pet owners check with their vet to get their pets ready for tick season with the appropriate medication.

“What do we recommend for the protection of your pet? I would start them on some sort of tick preventative in early March and go all the way through mid-December, almost to Christmas. It’s almost year-round here,” said Dr. Tim Hunt, Bayshore Veterinary Hospital Veterinarian.

Tips for humans include wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts when in heavily wooded areas and thoroughly checking yourself and your pets for ticks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe in Chocolay Township
Helen Elizabeth Kontio
MSP asks for public’s help locating missing woman in Palmer
Sheriff's Office says to never give out important information
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scams
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Affordable Connectivity Program was announced last week.
Federal program could save Americans money on internet bill
UP Pride Fest shirts feature the ore dock and a rainbow over Lake Superior
UP Rainbow Pride sells shirts for Pride Fest
The Knights of Columbus and Remie's Tavern will hold separate events to help a family raise...
2 fundraisers coming to Marquette in support of Ukraine
Motorcycles at Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson
Reminder: Spring weather brings more bikers to UP roads