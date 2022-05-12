Ticks expected to be severe this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tick season is almost here, and this year is expected to be severe, Marquette veterinarians say.

Deer ticks can transmit deadly viruses such as Lyme disease.

Bayshore Veterinary Hospital treats about 200 dogs for ticks every season. They recommend pet owners check with their vet to get their pets ready for tick season with the appropriate medication.

“What do we recommend for the protection of your pet? I would start them on some sort of tick preventative in early March and go all the way through mid-December, almost to Christmas. It’s almost year-round here,” said Dr. Tim Hunt, Bayshore Veterinary Hospital Veterinarian.

Tips for humans include wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts when in heavily wooded areas and thoroughly checking yourself and your pets for ticks.

